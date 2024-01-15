Yemen's Houthis Say Number Of Their Military Officers Killed In US-UK Airstrikes Has Risen To 6

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yemen's Houthi rebels said Sunday that six of their military
officers have been killed so far in US-British airstrikes in the
country, including a colonel, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Several officers who were killed in the airstrikes were buried
in the capital, Sanaa, the Houthi-run Saba news agency
reported.
The rebel group announced Friday that US and British forces
launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of their fighters.
It reported new US-British airstrikes in the western province of
Hodeidah on Sunday.
On Saturday, the US renewed airstrikes in Sanaa, one day after
attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets
in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.
After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and
six injuries among the Houthis, the group said that all American
and British interests have become“legitimate targets” for its
forces in response to their“direct and declared aggression”
against Yemen.
The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned
or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from
Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli
onslaught since Oct. 7.
