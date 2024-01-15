Tempe, AZ To Host Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival In Celebration Of Black History Month & Bob Marley's Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh David Barrett, Ayo Jay, Tenelle, Muchomante and Praise Kusi

Bob Marley's Birthday Celebration - Food, Music & Culture!

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Calling all food and music lovers! Get ready to experience the vibrant and flavorful culture of the Caribbean right here in Arizona. The Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival is coming to Tempe, brought to you by Ocho Rios Jerk Spot, Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona, and Big Dreamz Promotions. This exciting event is set to take place during Black History Month and National Reggae month, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate Bob Marley's birthday and honor the rich heritage of the Caribbean community.The festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 10 at Ruben Romero Park, from Noon-6pm, promises to be a feast for the senses. At Jerk Fest, we are celebrating all things island, Pan-African, Polynesian and American. This outdoor family-friendly, Caribbean festival will feature local Jamaican jerk style food, music, arts and culture! This is the perfect place to eat, drink and be Irie!What is Jerk?“Jerk” refers to both the cooking method of slow roasting meat over a fire in combination with a signature marinade and seasoning rub. Jerk marinade is used to season the meats. It consists of onions, garlic, scotch bonnet peppers, brown sugar, ginger, cloves, thyme, and more! Not only is this Jamaican cuisine mouth-watering, but also includes delicious blends of aromatic spices that stimulate all your senses!Jamaican food is a fusion of traditions that were developed by the indigenous people. The food is also heavily influenced by people all around the world that once inhabited the island. The Arawak Indians were believed to be the first inhabitants of Jamaica and their diet was made up primarily of fish and slow cooking meat over the smoke fire. In the 1500s, the Spanish arrived to the island with African slaves which led them to fuse both of the cultures recipes with the original inhabitants of the island. Attendees can look forward to indulging in mouthwatering Jamaican jerk dishes, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and refreshing tropical drinks. From spicy jerk chicken to flavorful curries and stews, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.The Kids & Culture Corner includes a multitude of fun activities. Your child will be able to enjoy the following activities: face painting, balloon animals, steel pan drum lesson, and a bounce house!And what's a Caribbean festival without some reggae music? The music stage will host live reggae band performances and a special tribute to Reggae Legend Bob Marley in celebration of his 79th birthday. The featured artists that will be performing are:TENELLE: Grammy nominated and Billboard charting American-Samoan Singer-Songwriter from California who blends R&B, Soul, and Reggae. She represented American Samoa in the American Song Contest where she placed 6th in the Grand Final!AYO JAY: Billboard Charting English-Nigerian singer of popular hit song "Your Number”, which was the first ever Nigerian song to sit on any Billboard chart without any features and was certified GOLD by the Recording Industry Association of America!JOSH DAVID BARRETT: 2X Grammy Award Nominated and former Wailers Lead Singer.PRAISE KUSI: A sensational Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter, Producer, and Fashion Designer from Ghana. Praise Kusi received nominations from the Ghana Music Awards (USA) for Best New Act, Best Video (Black Melanin), Best Afrobeat Artist, and Most Popular Song (Spiritual Vibes).MUCHOMANTE: Up and coming Afrobeats star, Muchomante, will be making her debut in the Arizona desert!But the Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival is more than just a celebration of food and music. It is also a celebration of culture and community. Together, the event producers aim to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of the Caribbean and promote unity among different communities, especially in city of Tempe.Come take a trip to Africa through the Caribbean and Polynesian islands, no passport needed! The Jamaican Jerk, Roots & Reggae Festival is a must-attend event for anyone looking to immerse themselves into rich cultures and exotic flavors. Don't miss out on this exciting celebration!Thank you to our Sponsors:Ocho Rios Jerk SpotBig Dreamz PromotionsThe Afrobeats-Caribbean Cultural Association of ArizonaRoger Cox AC & HeatingBroncos MeatsSRPReggae Festival Guide

