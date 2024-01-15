Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their moons

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Venture into the captivating world of planetary moons, diverse celestial companions that orbit their host planets. From Earth's solitary Luna to the intricate systems of Jupiter and Saturn, each moon tells a cosmic tale

The smallest planet, Mercury, has no natural moons and a surface marked by craters and extreme temperature variations

Venus, similar in size to Earth, lacks natural moons. Its thick atmosphere traps heat, creating a scorching environment

Our home, Earth, has one moon, Luna. Its gravitational influence plays a crucial role in tides and night-time illumination

Mars has two irregularly shaped moons, Phobos and Deimos, likely captured asteroids. Both are small and have unique orbital characteristics

A gas giant, Jupiter boasts 79 moons. Ganymede, its largest moon, is even bigger than Mercury. Io exhibits volcanic activity

Saturn, known for its stunning rings, has 83 moons. Titan, its largest moon, has a substantial atmosphere and hydrocarbon lakes

Uranus has 27 moons. Miranda, with diverse landscapes, stands out among them, showcasing unusual surface features

With 14 moons, Neptune's largest moon, Triton, orbits in a retrograde direction, and its geysers suggest a dynamic surface

Once considered the ninth planet, Pluto has five moons. Charon, the largest, shares a unique tidal lock with Pluto, creating a binary system