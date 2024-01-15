National Art Museum Offers Interactive Experience For Young Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan National Art Museum has been always attractive to visitors with its diverse collection and engaging exhibitions.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.







The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.







The National Art Museum has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Georgian National Art Museum.

The memorandum reflects such areas of activity as exhibition exchange; holding conferences, seminars, training related to museum work; exchange of experience in the protection, conservation and restoration of movable cultural property, creation of electronic catalogs; cooperation within the framework of international programs and projects, etc.

Earlier, the National Art Museum started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye. The partnership aimed at strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two countries.

The museum continues to enthrall both adults and children alike. In its latest endeavor, the museum is preparing an exciting new project specifically for young visitors.

The National Art Museum is launching a new project called "Art history for children". Within the project, children will immerse themselves in the world of art full of adventures and travel to different eras.







In the project, which includes Azerbaijani and world art, children will gain new knowledge about the history of art from ancient times to the present day, listen to lectures, and get acquainted with masterpieces that have influenced history and culture.







The event starts with "Ancient Egyptian art", one of the richest civilizations in human history. In the program, which will be held on Saturdays and Sundays in January, children will discover the history of Egyptian art, the magnificent pyramids, the mysterious world of the pharaohs, clothing style of the ancient Egyptians, etc.

The young history enthusiasts will learn more about pharaoh's mask, chest decoration-pectoral and other decorative accessories.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum promises an enriching and unforgettable experience.