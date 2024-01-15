National Art Museum Offers Interactive Experience For Young Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan National Art Museum has been always attractive to
visitors with its diverse collection and engaging exhibitions.
Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous
high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of
renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art
enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange
between Azerbaijan and other countries.
The National Art Museum has recently signed a memorandum of
cooperation with the Georgian National Art Museum.
The memorandum reflects such areas of activity as exhibition
exchange; holding conferences, seminars, training related to museum
work; exchange of experience in the protection, conservation and
restoration of movable cultural property, creation of electronic
catalogs; cooperation within the framework of international
programs and projects, etc.
Earlier, the National Art Museum started cooperation with the
Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye. The partnership aimed at
strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two
countries.
The museum continues to enthrall both adults and children alike.
In its latest endeavor, the museum is preparing an exciting new
project specifically for young visitors.
The National Art Museum is launching a new project called "Art
history for children". Within the project, children will immerse
themselves in the world of art full of adventures and travel to
different eras.
In the project, which includes Azerbaijani and world art,
children will gain new knowledge about the history of art from
ancient times to the present day, listen to lectures, and get
acquainted with masterpieces that have influenced history and
culture.
The event starts with "Ancient Egyptian art", one of the richest
civilizations in human history. In the program, which will be held
on Saturdays and Sundays in January, children will discover the
history of Egyptian art, the magnificent pyramids, the mysterious
world of the pharaohs, clothing style of the ancient Egyptians,
etc.
The young history enthusiasts will learn more about pharaoh's
mask, chest decoration-pectoral and other decorative
accessories.
The Azerbaijan National Art Museum promises an enriching and
unforgettable experience.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107722397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.