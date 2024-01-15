Aptamers Market Size Worth USD 13.5 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aptamers market size was USD 1.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 24.22% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in aptamer Research & Development (R&D) and rapid technological advancements in aptamers are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 71% individuals died globally due to chronic disease. Over 7 out of 10 deaths are caused by chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases. While the prevalence of chronic disease varies by age and diagnosis, people of all ages everywhere around the world are affected. Unhealthy lifestyles, environmental factors, and aging population are the main reasons of chronic disease. Aptamers have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of chronic diseases by offering a range of advantages over traditional therapies. There are some treatment strategies for this disease such as targeted drug delivery, gene therapy, and immunomodulation.

Furthermore, leading companies developing aptamers is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, on 20 July 2023, Zentek and McMaster University announced positive results for their aptamer-based technology with therapeutic potential. The technology has been shown to be effective in pre-clinical animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This announcement shows Zentek's aptamer-based technology has the potential to eliminate the need for traditional therapies for SARS-CoV-2 infection such as monoclonal antibodies.

However, high cost in aptamers development is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The Systematic Evolution of Ligands by Exponential Enrichment (SELEX) process, which is used to select aptamers, is a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. This makes it expensive to develop aptamers for new targets. In addition, cost of aptamer synthesis, aptamer modification, and aptamer clinical trials and limited understanding of aptamers among healthcare professionals, researchers, and potential users are other factors, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global aptamers market is segmented into nucleic acid aptamer and peptide aptamers. The nucleic acid aptamer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aptamers market in 2022 attributed to rising number of pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of nucleic acid aptamers to treat chronic diseases. This is due to numerous advantages of nucleic acid over traditional antibodies such as their small size, stability, and ability to be modified to improve their properties. Nucleic acid aptamers are typically composed of either Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) or Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) and are selected from a large pool of random sequences using a process called SELEX.

For instance, on 6 May, 2021, NEC Solution announced the development of artificial DNA aptamers. This has been developed for SARS-CoV-2 is able to bind to the virus's spike protein, which is used to develop rapid and accurate diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2. This adds NEC Solution Innovator's lineup by eliminating the need for traditional antibody-based diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the aptamers market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, R&D, and others. The R&D segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global aptamers market during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases. R&D is leading to the development of aptamers for a wider range of treatment in cancer. Aptamers are largely used in cancer therapeutics to target various receptors present on cancer cells. American Cancer Society estimated there are 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there were 2.26 million breast cancer, 2.21 million lung cancer, and 1.41million Prostate cancer.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aptamers market in 2022 due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In 2022, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated there were six in ten adults living with a chronic disease such as cancer, heart disease, or diabetes in the U.S. Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death in the U.S. along with heart disease and cancer alone accounting for around 38% of all deaths. About 695,000 people in the U.S. died from heart disease in 2021.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global aptamers market over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer. According to WHO, in the South-East Asia Region, an estimated 2.3 million people developed cancer in 2020, and 1.4 million died of the disease. In addition, increasing awareness about aptamers' potential, and rising demand for aptamer technology are other factors driving market revenue growth of this region. For instance, on 24 January 2023, Aptamer Group plc announced a new contract with an Asian-based developer of custom enzymes for the development of optimer binders for incorporation into a biosensor. This novel biosensor technology incorporates optimer binders to provide precise and efficient monitoring of critical ingredients during manufacturing. This announcement enhances Aptamer Group's product offerings by providing a novel solution for incorporating optimer binders into biosensors.

