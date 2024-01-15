British musical band`s concert gets canceled due to Ukraine support

(MENAFN) A scheduled concert in Athens by the British musical trio The Tiger Lillies took an unexpected turn this week as organizers abruptly called off the event, citing "negative views" expressed by local activists over the band's outspoken support for Ukraine. The dark cabaret group, known for its distinctive style, has openly backed Kiev against Moscow since the early days of the conflict, a stance that has now led to the cancellation of their Athens performance.



The Tiger Lillies have been vocal advocates for Ukraine, expressing their support on social media and releasing an album titled 'Ukraine' last year. During concerts in Kiev and Lviv in July 2023, the band branded the Russian government as "gangsters and thugs" while taking a firm stand against Moscow. The album features tracks such as "Gangster in the Kremlin" and "NATO dear," showcasing their unequivocal pro-Ukraine position.



The planned charity concert, organized by Bibliotheque Publications, aimed to support protesters in Athens' Exarcheia neighborhood, where tensions have escalated due to disagreements over the construction of a metro station at Exarcheia Square. The Tiger Lillies were scheduled to perform at the central square of Exarcheia on Thursday in collaboration with the local publisher.



However, just hours before the concert, Bibliotheque Publications announced on social media that the event had been canceled. The publisher explained the decision, pointing to the band's support for Ukraine, which it deemed "problematic." The cancellation has sparked controversy, raising questions about the limits of artistic expression, the intersection of politics and entertainment, and the challenges faced by performers who take a public stance on sensitive geopolitical issues.



As the story unfolds, it underscores the complexities surrounding freedom of expression, political activism, and the potential consequences artists may face for expressing their views, even in the realm of artistic performances. The Tiger Lillies' canceled concert serves as a notable example of the broader challenges artists encounter when navigating the intersections of art, politics, and public sentiment.





