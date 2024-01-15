Kuwait Amir Congratulates Denmark King On Throne Ascension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Monday to King of Denmark, Fredrick X, on occasion of ascending the throne.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir hailed the relationship between Kuwait and Denmark as strong and bound by history, expressing his desire to further enhance this relationship in the future and wishing the new King and his people health and prosperity. (end)

fk









MENAFN15012024000071011013ID1107721364