Defence Minister Calls For Harnessing DRDO's Expertise For Msmes & Weapon Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Jan 15 (KNN) Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence, highlighted the importance of leveraging the knowledge and infrastructure assets of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and private industries.

During his visit to DRDO's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) on Sunday, the minister also envisioned DRDO as a global leader in exporting weapon systems.

Bhatt conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing missile technologies and related programs, as outlined in a recent release from the Defence ministry.

"The DRDO's knowledge and infrastructure base needs to be tapped by MSMEs and private industries, which in turn will lead to the establishment of a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem in our country, he said.

Emphasising global leadership, he advocated for DRDO to become the foremost exporter of weapon systems worldwide, as per the release.

In recognising the evolving landscape of defence, Bhatt expanded the scope beyond traditional domains of land, sea or skies, acknowledging the significance of space, cyber, economic, and social dimensions.

He applauded the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex for its efforts in indigenising state-of-the-art technologies, contributing to the enhancement of the nation's defence industrial base.

The minister underscored the alignment of these initiatives with the national goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance.

(KNN Bureau)