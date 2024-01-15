Army Day 2024: 'Pillars Of Strength And Resilience...' PM Modi Hails Indian Army (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the extraordinary courage of Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said: "On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication to protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience."

Every year, on January 15, India observes Army Day to honour the sacrifices made by its troops for the nation. The significance of this day lies in commemorating 1949, when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India, succeeding General FRR Bucher, the last British-serving chief of the Indian Army.

Traditionally, the Army Day parade used to happen at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment from 1949 to 2022. Here, the Chief of Army Staff reviewed marching contingents, who also participated in the Republic Day Parade each year. This year, in a departure from tradition, Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, hosts a grand parade in honour of the 76th Army Day. Last year, the parade was held at the Parade Ground of the MED & Centre in Bengaluru, marking the second consecutive year of relocation outside Delhi.

Watch the Army Day 2024 Parade

On Monday, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, extended his greetings for the 76th Army Day, paying homage to soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. In his address to the troops, General Manoj Pandey expressed warm wishes to all ranks of the Indian Army, civilian employees, veterans, and their families, emphasizing the solemn remembrance of comrades who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

This year's Army Day parade holds special significance as it incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) for selecting the 'Best Marching Contingent.' Major General Salil Seth highlighted the innovative use of AI, stating, "For the first time, Artificial Intelligence is being used to identify the best marching contingent. The computer software, utilizing AI, will assess individual movements captured by cameras during drills, assigning marks for each movement. Human supervision ensures accuracy, with several practice sessions already conducted."