Turkish companies experience rapid expansion in African infrastructure sector

(MENAFN) Turkish companies are experiencing rapid expansion within the African infrastructure sector, contributing to the creation of employment opportunities for a significant workforce.



Data provided by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) highlights that in 2023, Turkish contracting firms successfully completed a total of 1,864 projects across the African continent.



These projects, which encompass both infrastructure and superstructure investments, amounted to an impressive USD85.4 billion. Additionally, Turkish investments in Africa reached a substantial figure of USD10 billion.



In Uganda, prominent Turkish construction companies, namely Polat Yol and Yapi Merkezi, have undertaken substantial projects. Polat Yol secured a civil works contract for the enhancement of the 92-kilometer Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road.



This crucial roadway is set to connect Uganda with Kenya, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. The improved trade route traverses the districts of Bulambuli, Kween, and Nakapiripirit, with its path cutting through the Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve, the second-largest conservation protected area in Uganda after Murchison Falls National Park.



Residents along the route have reported improvements in trade activities, and the completion of the road is expected to have broader positive implications.



Lilly Ajarova, a Ugandan conservationist and tourism expert serving as the head of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), stated that the upgraded road would significantly enhance the flow of tourists in the area.



This, in turn, is anticipated to generate employment opportunities for local residents and contribute to increased economic benefits for the government.



“Pian Upe is a captivating haven for nature enthusiasts and conservationists seeking to experience the thrill of African wildlife in its natural habitat. It is also the best place to see Uganda's rarest animal, the cheetah. This widens the tax basket and tourism industry’s business opportunities,” she stated.



Yenen Edip, the project manager overseeing the Muyembe-Nakapiripirit Road, informed Anadolu that a majority of the workforce engaged in the project comprises Ugandan individuals.

