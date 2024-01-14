Rade Krunic leaves AC Milan for Turkey’s Fenerbahce on loan with buying option

(MENAFN) In a significant transfer move, Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic has made a switch from AC Milan to the Turkish club Fenerbahce. The announcement of this transfer was made by the Italian football giant on Saturday. The nature of the deal involves Krunic joining Fenerbahce on a loan basis, with the option for the Turkish club to make the move permanent by exercising the buy option.



"AC Milan can confirm that Rade Krunic has joined Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu (Fenerbahce Sports Club) on a loan deal, which will contain an obligation to make the deal permanent should certain conditions be met," AC Milan stated in an official announcement.



The Italian club extended its best wishes to Rade Krunic for his future career endeavors following the transfer to Fenerbahce. Acknowledging his contributions, AC Milan highlighted Krunic's role in their success as he played a part in securing the 2021-2022 Serie A title.



The club expressed gratitude for his efforts during his time with AC Milan and conveyed their hopes for continued success in his football journey.



At thirty years old, Krunic brings a wealth of experience to his new venture with Fenerbahce. His proficiency is not limited to the club level, as evidenced by his notable achievements with the Bosnian national team.



Having scored four goals in 32 matches for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Krunic's international contributions underscore his significance as a versatile and impactful midfielder. As he transitions to a new football environment with Fenerbahce, fans and observers will be eager to witness the continuation of his successful career on both the club and international stages.

