Turkey underlines Libya’s oil, gas potential, declares readiness for cooperation

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkey's energy minister emphasized the significant potential of Libya in the fields of oil and gas, reiterating Ankara's willingness to cooperate with both countries and companies to assist Libya in harnessing this potential.



Alparslan Bayraktar made these statements during the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2024, an event organized by Energy Capital & Power (ECP) under the theme "A New Libya: Built on Energy." The summit was held in collaboration with key entities, including the Libyan Prime Ministry, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya.



Bayraktar highlighted that the energy sector has confronted a series of complex crises in recent years, encompassing issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, escalating commodity prices, and geopolitical tensions, notably exemplified by the conflict in Ukraine and recent events in Gaza.



“To address all these challenges and to secure energy supply, reliable and affordable energy supply is becoming increasingly difficult each and every day,” Bayraktar declared, emphasizing the critical need for international collaboration, Bayraktar underscored the urgency to address these challenges directly.



The minister underscored Libya's substantial potential in areas extending beyond oil and gas, placing particular emphasis on the country's capability for the development of renewable energy. Reflecting on the enduring partnership between Turkey and Libya, he expressed confidence that this alliance could be broadened to encompass collaboration in the energy sector.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107718429