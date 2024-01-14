Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Sushmita Sen To Taapsee Pannu, Best Outfits From The Grand Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception had almost all-stars from the film industry who put their best fashion game forward.
On Saturday, Aamir Khan organized a magnificent reception party in Mumbai for his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare.
Shruti Haasan looked gorgeous in a black saree and silver borders. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a necklace and a handbag.
Newly married couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram looked gorgeous as Lin wore a cream saree and Randeep opted for a kurta pajama.
Sushmita Sen looked incredibly stunning in her black pre-draped saree. The lovely drape had perfect pleats in the front and a ruffled hemline and pallu. She paired it with a strapless black shirt with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.
Taapsee Pannu looked elegant in a white sharara that had heavy embroidery work on it. The outfit came with a jacket.
Sunny Leone displayed class as she was seen wearing a heavily worked dark green saree. The outfit had a belt wrapped around her waist.
Tanisha Mukherjee looked beautiful in a light pink outfit that came with a deep neck blouse and the skirt came with a slit.
