Swiss Artist Wins Prestigious Contemporary Art Prize

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The news was announced on Friday by the mayor of the German town of Goslar that awards the prize. The award ceremony will be held on October 12.

“Her work consists of painting, drawing and photography, in black and white or in color. With great urgency she evokes the injustices and dramas that people suffer or have to suffer, be they of a political or intimate nature,” the jury wrote about Cahn's work.

More

More

Controversial painting by Swiss artist vandalised at Paris museum

This content was published on May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned an "act of vandalism" after a painting by Swiss artist Miriam Cahn was vandalised.

The Goslar Kaiserring is one of the world's most renowned prizes for modern art. It has been awarded since 1975. The first prize winners were Henry Moore, Max Ernst and Alexander Calder. They were followed by pioneers of contemporary art such as Joseph Beuys, Gerhard Richter, Nam June Paik, Christo, Cindy Sherman and Jenny Holzer. Other well-known award winners included Andreas Gursky, Bridget Riley, David Lynch, Olafur Eliasson and Barbara Kruger.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.