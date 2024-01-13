First Solar Launches Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu, Jan 13 (KNN)

First Solar, Inc. has officially opened its cutting-edge facility in Tamil Nadu, marking India's inaugural fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant.

Dr T R B Rajaa, the Minister for Industries, Promotions, and Commerce of the Government of Tamil Nadu, led the inauguration ceremony, attended by key figures like US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and Scott Nathan, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

With an annual capacity of 3.3 GW, the facility focuses on producing First Solar's Series 7 photovoltaic solar modules, designed in the US and optimized for the Indian market.

The plant, a USD 700 million investment, supports India's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in solar technology, creating about 1000 high-value jobs.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted the facility's contribution to global energy transition, emphasising collaboration between the US and India.

The DFC, having provided USD 500 million in financing, sees the investment as a strategic move to diversify energy supply chains and drive economic growth.

The factory, considered the world's first net-zero water withdrawal solar manufacturing facility, prioritises sustainability. It utilises tertiary treated reverse osmosis water and hosts India's inaugural solar PV recycling plant, embodying First Solar's commitment to eco-efficient manufacturing with a substantially lower carbon and water footprint than traditional solar panels.

This milestone aligns with First Solar's ambitious global expansion strategy, contributing to a targeted 25 GW of annual nameplate capacity by 2026.

CEO Mark Widmar commended the swift construction and commissioning of the facility, crediting supportive policies from India's federal and Tamil Nadu state governments.

