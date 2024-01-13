Kiratpur-Manali-Keylong Green Corridor In Himachal To Be Operationalised Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 13 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government will achieve a milestone with the operationalisation of the Kiratpur-Manali-Keylong green corridor, hosting seven electric vehicle charging stations, set to be officially inaugurated shortly, an official statement said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, in his maiden budget speech, had announced to set up six green corridors statewide, aiming to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has established seven EV charging stations strategically locations at Ghandal, Daseran, near Darlaghat, Nauni, near Bilaspur, Jadol, Ner Chowk bypass, Kullu, and Keylong on the Kiratpur-Manali-Keylong corridor.

The EV owners travelling from Shimla towards Keylong would also be benefitted from the charging stations.

Sukhu said efforts are underway to make the remaining five green corridors fully operational soon.

The Transport Department has initiated tenders for the establishment of 45 additional EV charging stations along the remaining proposed green corridors.

The government is offering a 50 per cent subsidy to private operators for setting up these stations, emphasising the importance of identifying suitable locations for convenient access to charging infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said: "The impacts of global warming are clearly visible, and we must take steps to curb the problem. That's why the government is committed to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, and measures have already been implemented, including the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Yojna, under which a 50 per cent subsidy is being provided to purchase e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks."

The government has also imposed a ban on the procurement of diesel and petrol vehicles in the public sector from this year, he added.

