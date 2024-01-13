Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Acquires 27Th Worldwide Patent Applying To A Range Of Apis In Ready-To-Drink Consumer Retail Beverage Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's Mexican patent“Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Ingredients” joins the ranks of previously issued patents in Australia, India, Japan and the EU

The patent allows the company to provide value in gaining regulatory approval for its DehydraTECH(TM)-enabled CBD for multiple indications in the health and wellness field

Additional claims to Mexican patent #390001 include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (“HIV”) dementia, obesity, hepatic diseases, diabetes, appetite disorders, cancer chemotherapy, benign prostatic hypertrophy, irritable bowel syndrome, biliary diseases, ovarian disorders, marijuana abuse, and alcohol, opioid, nicotine, or cocaine addictions The global market of CBD for health and wellness purposes was valued at $4.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $47.22 billion by 2028

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced that the Company has received its 27th worldwide patent, granted in Mexico under registration #390001. The patent from Lexaria's third patent family,“Stable Ready-to-Drink Beverage Compositions Comprising Lipophilic Active Agents,” has already been issued in Australia, India, and Japan ( ). The patent applies to a range of active ingredients, including but not limited to non-psychoactive cannabinoids and NSAIDs in a wide variety of ready-to-drink consumer retail beverage products.

Lexaria's latest patent provides value to the company through its continued pursuit of gaining regulatory approval for its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-enabled cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the treatment of hypertension in regulated pharmaceutical applications. This has produced the claims necessary for the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .