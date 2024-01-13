Sofia Vergara Flashes Her Bralette In Sheer Top With Blazer While Striking A Pose In London

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sofia Vergara is across the pond, in the UK, stepping up the promotional push for the upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda.

On Friday, the actress and model made the media rounds across London, which she documented with a series of snaps she posted on her Instagram page.

The former Modern Family star struck a pose alongside a parked black taxicab.

Her black ensemble consisted of slacks and a sheer, see-through top that flashed her bra.

The America's Got Talent judge attached a black rosette on to the top of her shirt, just above her ample cleavage.

Rounding out her overall look, she also slipped on a pair of pointed black heels, and have her lightened locks styled long, straight and flowing down past her shoulders and over her chest with a part in the middle.

Vergara seemed to project a cool and confident look, to go along with her obvious sense of fashionable style.

'Today around London filming TAXI FOR... @netflix #griselda,' she wrote in the caption, along with a red heart emoji.

For the second photo of the set, the Barranquilla, Atlántico, Columbia native struck a pose in front of the three men she appeared to be working with during her day around London.

The third and final photo just showcased those three men who sat among an array of cameras and electronic gear.

Vergara also got in a relaxing break from all the promotional stops and talk for a cup of tea with a group of people.

'When in London,' the Machete Kills star boasted in the caption of the picture that showed her sitting back on a couch of a what appeared to be a cafe with four others.

She would also spend time at a radio station promoting, which also came on the same day she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

Thank u @thisisheart for having me!!!' Vergara shared, while sharing gratitude in the caption of the post.

Based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious cocaine trafficker, Vergara serves as the leading lady in Griselda, which was directed by Andrés Baiz and produced by Eric Newman and Vergara.

The cast for the crime drama series also includes the likes of Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, Christian Tappan, Alberto Ammann, Karol G, Julieth Restrepo, Maximiliano Hernández, Paulina Dávila, Camilo Jiménez Varón, Gabriel Sloyer, José Zúñiga and Diego Trujillo.

The miniseries Griselda is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 25. (Daily Mail)