Union Bank Appoints Dilshan Rodrigo As Deputy CEO

Union Bank announces the appointment of Mr. Dilshan Rodrigo as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer with effect from 15 January 2024.

Mr. Dilshan Rodrigo is a top banking professional with an impressive track record with over two decades of Banking experience. He last served as the Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Hatton National Bank (HNB), where he has played a catalyst role in the bank's transformation and cultural change by being the driving force towards centralization, automation, outsourcing and recognized for driving a performance culture through training, talent acquisition and introducing several breakthrough cost optimization initiatives.

Mr. Rodrigo has held many senior positions in multiple industries ranging from banking, insurance, investment banking and apparel. He presently functions as a Director of the Credit Information Bureau of Sri Lanka and has served as Chairman of HNB Finance PLC and Lanka Financial Services Bureau. He has held many Directorships at recognised corporates including HNB Assurance PLC and Guardian Acuity Management Ltd. Mr. Rodrigo serves on the councils of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors (SLID) and was the Chairman Policy Advocacy Committee of Asian Bankers Association (Taiwan) during 2011/12 and 2019/20. He has also served on local councils of CIMA, ACCA, and Risk Professional Forum the latter two as President for two terms. He has taught on various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes (CIMA, ACCA, PIM MBA) for over a decade. Mr. Rodrigo holds an MBA from Cranfield University UK, FCMA UK and FCCA UK.

Commenting on the appointment Mr Indrajit Wickramasinghe, Director/CEO of Union Bank stated that” I am delighted to welcome Dishan Rodrigo to Union Bank, as its Deputy CEO. Dilshan will be playing a pivotal role in driving the Bank's next phase of growth. I am confident that with his wealth of leadership experience in the financial services sector, he will be a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

Backed by the strengths of the formidable CG Corp Global group, Union Bank remains dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and maintaining its position as a trusted banking partner for its customers.