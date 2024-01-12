(MENAFN- Baystreet) Building, Trade Figures Due for Release Next Week

Americans Enjoy Shortened Week

Monday

U.S.

Markets Closed for Martin Luther King Day

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Nov.) Wholesale sales fell 0.5% to $81.7 billion in October.

CREAstats - MLS Sales (Dec.) National home sales edged back 0.9% month-over-month in November.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Nov.) Canadian manufacturing sales decreased 2.8% in October.

Featured Earnings

Numinus Wellness Inc (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q4) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) (Q4) EPS of $4.22, compared to $3.32 in the prior-year quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) (Q4) EPS of $3.00, compared to $3.49 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Dec.) CPI rose 3.1% on a year-over-year basis in November, matching the 3.1% increase in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in November.

Housing Starts (Dec.) Housing starts came in at 212,600 in November, compared to 272,300 in October.

Featured Earnings

Goodfood Market Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Import price index (Dec.)

Retail Sales (Dec.)

Industrial Production (Dec.)

Fed Beige Book

Featured Earnings

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) (Q4) EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.24 in the prior-year quarter.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) (Q4) EPS of 67 cents, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) (Q4) EPS of 99 cents, compared to $1.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (Dec.) The index fell 0.4% month over month in November and was 2.3% lower than in November 2022.

Raw Materials Price Index (Dec.) The index decreased 4.2% on a monthly basis in November and fell 4.6% year over year.

International Transactions in Securities (Nov.) Non-resident investors reduced their exposure to Canadian securities by $15.8 billion in October, led by an unprecedented divestment in private corporate debt instruments. Meanwhile, Canadian investors lowered their holdings of foreign securities by $8.2 billion, nearly all of which was in U.S. shares.

Featured Earnings

Haivision Systems (TSX: HAI) (Q1) EPS for gain of 4.5 cents, compared to a loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Jan. 12)

Housing Starts (Dec.)

Building Permits (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) (Q4) EPS of 88 cents, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) (Q4) EPS of 45 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) (Q4) EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.22 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Blackline Safety Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (T) (Q4) EPS of 53 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer sentiment (prelim)

Existing home sales (Dec.)

SLB (NYSE: SLB) (Q4) EPS of 84 cents, compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) (Q4) EPS of $4.93, compared to $3.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) (Q4) EPS of 90 cents, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Nov.) October motor vehicle sales in this country registered at 151,100, down from 163,280 in the prior-year month.

Retail Sales (Nov.) Retail sales increased 0.7% to $66.9 billion in October. Sales were up in seven of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.







