(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Vice President of the United States in the Bill Clinton administration Albert Gore and former Boeing CFO James Bell will leave the board of directors of Apple IT Corporation, Azernews reports, citing a press release published on the official website of the company.

As specified in the text, Gore, who has worked at the company since 2003, independently decided to leave the board of directors due to reaching the age of 75, which, according to Apple's internal rules, is the limit for members of the board of directors. James Bell, 75, who joined the company in 2015, also left the governing body.

Former president and chief Executive Officer of the American corporation The Aerospace Corporation, Wanda Austin (69 years old), will replace them. She has many years of experience in the field of technology, as well as in the field of innovation promotion and corporate strategy formation.

"I am honored to be a part of a company that is constantly empowering people all over the world," Austin commented on her nomination to the board of directors.