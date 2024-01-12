Former US Vice President Albert Gore To Leave Apple Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Vice President of the United States in the Bill Clinton
administration Albert Gore and former Boeing CFO James Bell will
leave the board of directors of Apple IT Corporation, Azernews reports, citing a press release published
on the official website of the company.
As specified in the text, Gore, who has worked at the company
since 2003, independently decided to leave the board of directors
due to reaching the age of 75, which, according to Apple's internal
rules, is the limit for members of the board of directors. James
Bell, 75, who joined the company in 2015, also left the governing
body.
Former president and chief Executive Officer of the American
corporation The Aerospace Corporation, Wanda Austin (69 years old),
will replace them. She has many years of experience in the field of
technology, as well as in the field of innovation promotion and
corporate strategy formation.
"I am honored to be a part of a company that is constantly
empowering people all over the world," Austin commented on her
nomination to the board of directors.
