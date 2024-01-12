Europe Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunity, And Forecast To 2024 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research report titled "Europe Clinical Nutrition Market," spanning the period from 2024 to 2032, furnishes a holistic examination of the global market dynamics, encompassing both qualitative and quantitative insights. The report delves into key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the trajectory of market growth during the specified timeframe. Offering in-depth statistical data, the study provides revenue predictions for prominent players and elucidates the revenue growth across various regional and country-level markets. A meticulous analysis of the competitive landscape is presented, accompanied by detailed company profiles for the forecasted period. The Europe Clinical Nutrition Market Report not only explores potential growth drivers but also offers a comprehensive overview of the existing market share and penetration across diverse types, technologies, applications, and regions until 2032.

European Clinical Nutrition Market: A Surge to $10.3 Billion in 2022, Anticipated 7.8% Annual Growth Until 2032

Positioned at $10.3 billion in 2022, the European clinical nutrition market is set to grow at a robust annual rate of 7.8% over the forecast period, reaching a projected value by 2032. The driving forces behind this growth include the escalating incidence of malnutrition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a heightened awareness of health and fitness, and a higher number of premature births.

The comprehensive 156-page report, titled Europe Clinical Nutrition Market 2022-2032 by Substrate, Administration Route (Oral or Enteral, Parenteral), Dosage Form (Powder, Liquid, Solid), Therapeutic Area, End User (Infant, Children, Adult, Geriatrics), Healthcare Setting, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity, stands out with 71 tables and 78 figures. It is the outcome of exhaustive research covering the entire European clinical nutrition market and its sub-segments through detailed classifications.

The report draws on profound analysis and assessment from premium primary and secondary sources, with inputs from industry professionals across the value chain. Based on studies conducted between 2020 and 2022, the report offers forecasts from 2023 to 2032, utilizing 2022 as the base year. (Note: The report undergoes regular updates before delivery, ensuring the latest historical year serves as the base year, and the forecast spans at least 5 years beyond.)

In-depth Qualitative Analyses: Unraveling Market Dynamics and Trends

The report encompasses in-depth qualitative analyses, identifying and investigating market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends, and market opportunities. Additionally, the analysis incorporates an examination of Porters Five Forces. The trend and outlook of the European market are forecasted in optimistic, balanced, and conservative views, factoring in the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is utilized to quantify the European clinical nutrition market across classifications, including Substrate, Administration Route, Dosage Form, Therapeutic Area, End User, Healthcare Setting, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Segmentation Insights: Analyzing Substrates, Administration Routes, Dosage Forms, and Therapeutic Areas

The European market is segmented based on substrates, administration routes, dosage forms, therapeutic areas, end users, healthcare settings, and distribution channels, with annual revenue projections provided for 2022-2032.



Substrates:



Carbohydrates



Lipids



Proteins & Amino Acids



Water & Electrolyte



Dietary Fiber



Antioxidants

Other Substrates

Administration Routes:



Oral or Enteral Administration





Oral Nutrition Supplements



Tube Feeding



Parenteral Administration





Supplemental Parenteral Nutrition





Total Parenteral Nutrition





All-in-One System

Multiple Bottle System

Dosage Forms:



Powder



Liquid

Solid and Semi-solid

Therapeutic Areas:



Malnutrition



Metabolic Disorders



Gastrointestinal Disorders



Cancer



Neurology



Renal Diseases



Respiratory Diseases Other Therapeutic Areas

Exploring End Users, Healthcare Settings, and Distribution Channels

The report investigates end users, healthcare settings, and distribution channels, providing annual revenue projections for 2022-2032.



End Users:



Infant



Children



Adult

Geriatrics

Healthcare Settings:



Hospitals



Long-term Care Facilities (LTC)



Homecare



Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities

Other Healthcare Settings

Distribution Channels:



Institutional Sales



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Pharmacies



Drug Stores



Online Channels Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Exploration: Analyzing National and Local Markets

Geographically, the national/local markets of Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe (further segmented) are thoroughly investigated. Detailed analyses and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032 for each key country. The breakdown of national markets by Administration Route, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years is also included.

Competitive Landscape: Profiling Key Players

In addition to market analysis, the report offers insights into the current competitive scenario and predicts trends. Key vendors, including market leaders and emerging players, are profiled.

Selected Key Players:



Abbott Nutrition

B Braun Melsungen Ag

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Claris Lifesciences Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Lonza Group AG

Nestle S.A.

Nutricia Ltd Perrigo Company Plc

