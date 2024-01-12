Former Vice President Of India, Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates The 13Th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad At MIT-WPU

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 10th January 2024: The much-awaited 13th edition of the Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) Conclave was inaugurated today at the MIT World Peace University campus in Kothrud, Pune by Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice President of India. The opening day witnessed the participation of Prof. Dr. Ram Charan, a distinguished Business Advisor and Author, along with Satish Mahana and U. T. Khader Fareed, speakers from the Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka Assembly. Dr. Vishwanath Karad, the Founder President of MIT Group of Institutions, and Rahul Karad, the Executive President of MIT World Peace University, graced the event, marking the commencement of this three-day conclave.



While addressing the event, Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed, "Politics is not a profession; it's a mission to serve the nation with passion, without expecting any commission and without any omission and remission. India, once the Vishwaguru, has the chance to reclaim its glory. But there are challenges which we must address together. The need of the hour is for the youngsters to join politics for nation-building. We must come together to strengthen the nation. To provide better infrastructure and better facilities in rural areas and for the antyodaya."



Renowned Business Leader and Author, Prof. Dr. Ram Charan, inspired students at the event, emphasizing the transformative power of leadership in nation-building. Drawing from the example of Singapore, which was once just a shoreline, he highlighted the impact of visionary leadership. Addressing the young audience, he stated "You are the future of this country, the leaders who will shape its destiny. Instead of complaining about what's wrong, identify and fix it. Choose a problem and solve it - this attitude will bring about the change we seek."



Rahul Karad, the Executive President of MIT-WPU, shared the vision behind initiating the Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad. He expressed, "With the world's largest education system and 3.5 crore students pursuing higher education in our country, it's crucial to foster a sense of social belonging. We have been championing this vision encouraging educated youth to actively engage in public life and urging aware citizens to participate in politics."



The 13th edition of the BCS held from 10th to 12th January will ignite vibrant discussions on the topics like, 'Youth Leadership in Politics - Rhetoric or Reality', 'Youth in Transition', 'Democracy 2.0 - How AI and Social Media are Changing the Game?', 'Power of Folklore in Our Culture', 'Caste Census Dilemma'. Many learned speakers will attend the events including Missile Woman of India Dr. Tessy Thomas, Renowned Writers Manoj Muntashir, Dr. Vikram Sampath, Young leaders like Chirag Paswan, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shehzad Poonawala, Rajyasabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, Noted Actress and Singer Roopa Ganguly and many more.





About MIT-WPU



With a rich legacy of 40 years in fostering world-class academic excellence and over 1,00,000+ alumni across the globe, MIT-WPU is one of the premier institutions of higher learning in India that offers over 150 programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD levels. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 65 acres, MIT-WPU is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Over 8,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 11+ Schools & 30+ departments of MIT-WPU.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...