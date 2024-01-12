Celeris Therapeutics Welcomes Dr. John Harling, A Pioneer In Protacs And TPD, As Chair Of Its Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celeris Therapeutics, a trailblazer in AI-driven drug discovery, is elated to announce the appointment of Dr. John Harling as the Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board. A luminary in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, Dr. Harling has most recently been a Senior Scientific Director at GSK, where he led the Chemical Modalities group. He brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a proven track record of innovation. His appointment is set to further solidify Celeris Therapeutics' position in revolutionizing degrader discovery.



An alumnus of Imperial College London, Dr. Harling began his journey in the pharmaceutical realm at SmithKlineBeecham in 1991, focusing on Neuroscience targets. His trajectory took a significant turn after the merger with GlaxoWellcome, leading him to the Stevenage site of the newly formed GSK. Over the years, he has donned multiple hats, from working on Cardiovascular targets to spearheading the Medicinal Chemistry Lead Optimisation Department in the Respiratory therapeutic area.



In 2012, Dr. Harling embarked on a ground-breaking journey, collaborating with Professor Craig Crews at Yale and Alessio Ciulli at Dundee to explore the potential of a novel protein degradation technology. This endeavor positioned him as a thought leader in the realm of PROTACs and similar modalities. Notably, this collaboration catalyzed the inception of Arvinas, a frontrunner in the field that pioneered the introduction of PROTACs in clinical settings. 'Dr. Harling's unparalleled expertise and pioneering work in protein degradation technology align seamlessly with our mission at Celeris Therapeutics,' remarked Christopher Trummer, CEO and Co-Founder. 'His leadership promises to amplify our endeavors, driving innovation and excellence in drug discovery and developing much-needed medicines.'



About Celeris Therapeutics

Celeris Therapeutics, a pioneering AI-driven drug development company, specializes in creating PICTM degrader drugs targeting pathogenic proteins associated with Parkinson's disease and various types of cancers. At the core of Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is their innovative platform, CelerisTx OneTM, which utilizes advanced computational methods to drive drug discovery and development.



Through strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Celeris Therapeutics co-develops drugs in areas with significant unmet medical needs. Additionally, the company also undertakes the development of proprietary drug programs independently.



With headquarters in Menlo Park, CA, USA, an office in London, UK, and the R&D Excellence center with wet labs in Graz, Austria, Celeris Therapeutics operates on a global scale, leveraging their AI-enabled platform to advance the field of medicine and address critical challenges in the treatment of devastating diseases.

Jakob Hohenberger

Celeris Therapeutics

+43 660 5586512

email us here