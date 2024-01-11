UP STF Arrests Brother Of ISI Agent From Shamli

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 11 (IANS) The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested Tehseem, brother of ISI agent Kaleem, who was arrested in August last year, from the state's Shamli.

According to STF officials, Tehseem of Shamli, accused of being in contact with ISI agents, was arrested by the police and STF in a joint action.

The accused is being questioned by the police and raids are being conducted in search of absconding gang members.

Kaleem, a resident of Barf Wali Gali, was arrested by the STF on August 17 on the charges of being an agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

He had been absconding after his brother's arrest.

A report was lodged by STF Inspector Prashant Kapil in the city police station against Kaleem, his brother Tehseem a.k.a. Mota and Yusuf Shamsi, resident of Saharanpur. Tehseem was also in contact with ISI and had sent photos of India's military areas and other places on WhatsApp.

According to the police, Tehseem was also wanted in the fake note case. He used to supply fake notes in Shamli and surrounding districts.

