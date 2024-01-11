Dr. Vidhu P. Nair Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Angola

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Dr. Vidhu P. Nair (IFS:2002), presently Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Angola.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
