30 Girl Hostel Inmates In Bihar's Arrah Fall Sick After Dinner

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) A total of 30 girl students of Ambedkar hostel in Arrah city of Bihar fell sick after they were served partially-cooked rice in dinner on Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

The health of the students, who complained of vomiting and stomach ache, deteriorated early on Wednesday and they were taken to Sadar hospital where 12 of them are still in a serious condition.

The remaining 18 were discharged after the preliminary treatment.

The victims claimed that the authorities have not been serving nutritious food for a long time. Even the women, who are in charge of cooking meals, sometimes give partially cooked food they said in a complaint before the District Magistrate and District Education officer of Bhojpur.

However, hostel warden Vijeta Kumari said: "During the preparation of meals, the gas stove was not working properly. Hence, the foods were not cooked properly before they were served to the students."

