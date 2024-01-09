Top Yemeni Leader Discusses Peace Efforts With US Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, discussed on Tuesday with the American envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking latest developments in international and regional efforts aimed at launching a political process in Yemen based on Saudi and Omani efforts.

The Yemeni government news agency (Saba) reported that this came when Al-Alimi and Presidential Council member Othman Majali received the American envoy and the American ambassador to Yemen, Steven Fagin.

The meeting discussed developments in the region's situation and the brutal Israeli war against the Palestinian people and its disastrous impact on international peace and security.

Al-Alimi revealed the position of Yemen, which is open to all initiatives in order to stop the war and revive the peace path based on the terms of reference agreed upon nationally, regionally, and internationally.

He also pointed to the continued intransigence of the Houthi militias towards peace efforts, their continued gross violations of human rights, and their "terrorist" attacks on oil installations and international shipping lines. (end)

