(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Fortune Spins in Dubai: DSMG's Shop, Spin & Win Unveils Early Winners!







AED 1 million up for grabs in DSMG's DSF whirlwind



Dubai, UAE – January 09, 2024 – Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is thrilled to announce the inaugural round of winners of its exhilarating Shop, Spin and Win campaign, as part of the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Since its inception on December 8, 2023, until January 14, 2024, shoppers engaging in purchases of AED 200 or more across participating malls seized the chance to be among the 25 fortunate individuals claiming substantial cash prizes.



By spending AED 200 or more, shoppers enter a draw to spin the wheel at the DSF main stage for cash prizes ranging from AED 10,000 to a whopping AED 40,000. Three out of five draws have already taken place, celebrating 12 victorious shoppers who collectively seized AED 325,000 out of the grand total of AED 1 million in cash prizes. With two more draws remaining, there's still a chance for shoppers to be among the 25 lucky winners.





Participating malls, include Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Center, Al Nahda Mall, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Center, Barsha South Mall, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Etihad Mall, Karama Center Shopping Mall, Marina Scape Mall, Motorcity Mall, Mudon Community Centre, Nad Al Hamar Mall, Reef Mall, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Centre, Avenue Mall, Times Square Centre and Silicon Central Mall.





The 'Shop, Spin and Win' campaign continues until January 14, 2024, allowing shoppers ample time to visit the participating malls and seize their chance at winning substantial cash rewards.



