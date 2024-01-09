Navix Announces Partnership With Echo Global Logistics To Provide Automated Freight Audit & Invoicing Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Navix's scalable solution will deliver greater efficiency and improved customer service for Echo



MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navix has partnered with Echo Global Logistics to provide an end-to-end solution for their auditing and invoicing. Through this partnership, Echo will be able to provide better service to their carriers and clients by automating the invoice exception process to realize improved business efficiency without adding additional headcount.

Continue Reading

Navix's technology allows Echo to target specific objectives to increase efficiency.

Echo Global Logistics

Post this

Prior to

Navix, Echo resolved exceptions using their TMS system, a time-consuming process that required numerous personnel. With Navix's AI powered, intuitive, software-as-a-service platform, the Echo team will be able to improve visibility into their invoicing exceptions and discrepancies and also provide real-time data to make more informed business decisions.

"Navix's technology allows Echo to target specific objectives to increase efficiency, and its configurable solutions around business rules are a major benefit," said Pete Rogers, CFO at Echo Global Logistics. "We chose Navix because of its unique approach connectivity with carriers and technology which allows us to easily identify the root cause of the exception, and customized business rules which allow us to resolve that in a far more efficient manner for our carriers and clients."

The freight industry has been challenged by the freight audit and invoicing process for years. The approach to address this challenge has been to either increase staff or outsource the process entirely. However, with

Navix, companies like Echo are realizing they can scale profitably, improve their operational efficiency, and improve their customer and carrier relationships.

"Our partnership with Echo Global Logistics is another example of how

Navix is helping transform the freight industry", said Eric Krueger, Co-Founder and President of Navix. "We are excited to watch how our solution enables them to scale profitably, optimize cash flow and improve their customer and carrier relationships."

About Navix

Navix delivers the only freight audit and invoicing platform that reduces days sales outstanding (DSO) by greater than three days. Navix is the first solution that uses AI and machine learning to automate every step of the cash conversion cycle. By doing so, Navix helps our clients improve cash flow, virtually eliminate invoicing errors, increase profitability, and optimize operational efficiencies. For more information, visit .

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .

SOURCE Navix, Inc.