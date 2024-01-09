Thailand To Roll Out International Youth Basketball Championship 2024 In June

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bangkok, Thailand Jan 9, 2024 (Issuewire )

Today the dates and venue of the International Youth Basketball Championship 2024 (IYBC 2024) were announced. The four-day tournament, organized by the Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players and supported by the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2024, at Rugby School Thailand , Chonburi Province, Thailand.

“One of BSAT 's key commitments is to support and promote youth basketball development programs and activities. We very actively encourage our young athletes to participate in international basketball activities including training and tournaments both locally in Thailand and overseas to enhance their skills and experience.

The International Youth Basketball Championship (IYBC) has proven to be a platform that serves and promotes our commitment as was evident from the previous tournament in April 2023 which saw 4,300 participants across 42 teams from Thailand and abroad. I do believe that the IYBC 2024 will continue to offer broader and more challenging experiences for our young athletes," said BSAT President Mr. Nipondh Chawalitmontien .

Mr. Nataphol Teepsuwan , Owner of Rugby School stated that Rugby School of Thailand is a co-educational, international school for day and boarding students aged 2-18. The school recognizes the importance of education outside, as well as within the classroom. It develops mind, body and spirit – educating the 'whole person'.

“Our School's state-of-the-art 80-acre campus always promotes a healthy, active student lifestyle. Therefore, a lot of International school and community sporting activities have taken place at our school over the past 2 years. We also would like to extend an invitation to the athletes and coaches to experience our on-campus accommodations, food and beverages while they join the IYBC 2024 in Thailand,” added Mr. Teepsuwan.

More than 1,000 athletes from 80 teams around the world are expected to participate in the competition, which will be played across boys' and girls' divisions in four age groups: under-12s, under-14s, under-16s and under-18s. The IYBC 2024 tournament will be conducted in strict adherence to the 5-on-5 rules of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The IYBC 2024 tournament which has already received positive responses from teams from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines, officially opens for early bird registration for overseas teams from January 15 – March 15, 2024.

For more information about the tournament, please visit , Twitter: @IYBCthailand, Facebook: IYBC-Thailand, Email: ... or Call: +66817241100.