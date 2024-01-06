Azerbaijan Serves As Paragon With Its Multicultural Environment - Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The multicultural
environment in Azerbaijan is a paragon for all countries, Chairman
of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan
Robert Mobili told Trend regarding the statement of US Secretary of State
Antony Blinken that a number of countries, including Azerbaijan,
are on a "watch list" for religious freedom.
"The multicultural environment in Azerbaijan is a paragon for
all countries. The environment has been formed for centuries.
Representatives of all religious confessions live in amity. The
value that unites us at all times is tolerance. The countries of
the world also see that there is no religious or national
discrimination in Azerbaijan. Regardless of whether our monuments
are Christian or other, all of them are protected and preserved. It
has become possible thanks to President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev," he noted.
The community chairman mentioned that a few months ago he
visited the US State Department as a member of the delegation.
"We raised the matter there, and during my speech, I suggested
visiting our country. After visiting Azerbaijan, they saw its
realities with their very own eyes. The reintroduction of this
matter in this form has been reemphasized after Armenia's defeat in
the war. Armenians want to be the owners of cultural heritage
related to Christianity in our liberated lands. In this way, they
want to create difficulties for our future generations. Their main
goal is to claim in the future that the Christian and Albanian
cultural heritage churches and temples located in the liberated
lands belong to them. The Armenian Diaspora is behind this agenda,
which is being discussed in the United States. The main goal of
Armenians is to appropriate the monuments of Christianity before
the conclusion of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan," he said.
According to Mobili, in the early days of the second Karabakh
war the so-called "separatist leader" Arayik Harutyunyan attempted
to give this war a religious coloring, but failed.
"We liberated both our lands and our cultural and religious
heritage. The pro-Armenian countries are interested in making the
peace treaty depend on them. The successor of Caucasian Albania
today is Azerbaijan. And the heirs of the Albanian religious
community are the Udi people," he said.
