The CCIM Institute Announces 2024 Management Team

D'Etta Casto-DeLeon, CCIM, to Lead the Organization in 2024

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CCIM Institute, one of the largest commercial real estate networks in the world with chapters in more than 30 global markets, announced its 2024 Board of Directors at the organization's Annual Governance Meeting, held Oct. 21-25 in Seattle. The CCIM Institute has a global footprint, an unrivaled reputation, and a suite of value offerings that elevate our members among other commercial real estate professionals. Our courses and worldwide community deploy commercial real estate investment methodologies and tools that speed the pathway between opportunity, a go/no-go decision, and success for an asset, taught by instructors who are themselves industry leaders. Today, the organization, through its 59 chapters, continues to innovate through its Designation curriculum to earn the CCIM Pin - real estate's most coveted credential - and its topical education courses offered through the Robert L. Ward Center for Commercial Real Estate Studies.D'Etta Casto-DeLeon, CCIM, is a Director at CBRE Loan Services in Houston. She has more than 23 years of commercial real estate loan servicing and mortgage banking experience, including managing various investment portfolios and asset management responsibilities, primarily for life insurance companies. Previously, she served on the Houston/Gulf Coast CCIM Chapter Board of Directors, including as its 2012 President and as Region 4 Vice President. At the national level, Casto-DeLeon was a member of the Board of Directors from 2015 to 2020 and a 2018 Presidential Liaison. She also served on multiple committees, including Executive, Finance, Members Services, Strategic Planning, and Marketing, as well as subcommittees, including Chapter Activities, Regional Activities, and Networking. Casto-DeLeon earned her CCIM Designation in 2007.2024 President-Elect Steve Rich, CCIM, is Senior Director of retail services with Colliers International in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, he served on the North Carolina CCIM Chapter Board of Directors, including as its 2012 President and as Region 9 Vice President. At the national level, Rich has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2014, and in 2021 he was Treasurer. He also served on multiple committees, including Executive, Finance, and Governance. Licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina, Rich has more than 26 years of commercial real estate experience in retail, land, and investment properties. Rich earned his CCIM Designation in 2006.2024 CCIM Institute First Vice President, Adam Palmer, CCIM, is the Principal & Managing Director for LQ Commercial. Widely recognized as a leader within the industry and around the community, Palmer has been recognized by CoStar© as a 20-time“Power Broker” award winner. His transactional volume has led to his becoming one of only 149 dual specialist SIORs worldwide for his production in the office and industrial sectors. As a volunteer leader amongst his peers, he recently served as President of the Florida CCIM Chapter and is a past Executive Committee Board Member of Florida Realtors, past President of Commercial Investment Professionals, past Board Member for NAIOP, At-Large Board Member with the Horizon Council, and regularly contributes to various philanthropic and charitable efforts. Palmer can also be found contributing to the courts as an expert witness or speaking at various real estate events, business functions, and universities. He has been covered on national media outlets such as FOX, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and others.Palmer earned his CCIM Designation in 2010.2024 CCIM Institute Treasurer, Jim Tansey, CCIM, is President of Hawkeye Real Estate Investment Co. and Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate, a full-service commercial brokerage and property management firm serving eastern Iowa and western Illinois. He was first elected to the Iowa CCIM Chapter Board of Directors in 2007, served as President in 2013, and continues to serve on the Board of Directors. In 2018, he served as The CCIM Institute's Region 5 Vice President. Tansey has been a member of The CCIM Institute's Board of Directors since 2020 and has served on the Finance and Strategic Planning committees, as well as Chair of the Government Affairs committee in 2021. Licensed in Iowa and Illinois, he has 20 years of commercial real estate experience across all disciplines. Tansey earned his CCIM Designation in 2005.2024 CCIM Institute Treasurer-Elect, Brad Waken, CCIM, is the Proprietor Broker for Waken and Company Real Estate. Waken has more than 35 years of experience in the shopping center industry. Prior to Waken and Company, Waken grew up in the five-generation family grocery business in Enid, Oklahoma. In 1984, Enid Development Company was created to manage the grocery store-anchored shopping centers, along with multiple downtown and stand-alone retail and office buildings. In 2003, Waken joined J. Herzog & Sons Investments, a national, full-service real estate company that manages over five million square feet of malls and shopping centers, along with other assets, including hotels, restaurants, industrial, office, and mineral rights. Waken earned his CCIM Designation in 2009.

About The CCIM InstituteFounded in 1967, The CCIM Institute is a professional association advancing all disciplines of commercial real estate. The CCIM Institute provides education, technology, and a global network for its 13,000 members and 59 chapters worldwide. For more information, please visit .

