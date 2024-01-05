Azerbaijan National Museum Of Art To Host Lecture Creative World Of Tofig Agababayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art will host a lecture
"Creative world of Tofig Agababayev" on 7 January, Azernews reports.
Lecture will be organized within the framework of the exhibition
"Dialogue with Time" dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the
outstanding artist, Commander of the Order of "Shohrat", People's
Artist Tofig Agababayev.
The lecture, which will be conducted by Khanym Askerova, Doctor
of Philosophy in Art History, will review the individual stages of
the artist's work, covering more than 60 years of activity, as well
as his rich creative heritage in the field of fine and
decorative-applied arts.
Tofig Agababayev made a significant contribution to Azerbaijani
art, creating works of high artistic expressive power in such
genres as portrait, landscape, narrative and thematic still
life.
Works of the artist are currently kept in national museums and
galleries, as well as in museums and galleries of many foreign
countries, in private collections and collections.
Tofig Agababayev is a painter whose works have a national
colour, a real Azerbaijani spirit. His works are the result of
great creative searches, in each work of Tofig Agababayev one can
feel unbreakable rhythm and unity of colours.
