Azerbaijan National Museum Of Art To Host Lecture Creative World Of Tofig Agababayev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan National Museum of Art will host a lecture "Creative world of Tofig Agababayev" on 7 January, Azernews reports.

Lecture will be organized within the framework of the exhibition "Dialogue with Time" dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the outstanding artist, Commander of the Order of "Shohrat", People's Artist Tofig Agababayev.

The lecture, which will be conducted by Khanym Askerova, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, will review the individual stages of the artist's work, covering more than 60 years of activity, as well as his rich creative heritage in the field of fine and decorative-applied arts.

Tofig Agababayev made a significant contribution to Azerbaijani art, creating works of high artistic expressive power in such genres as portrait, landscape, narrative and thematic still life.

Works of the artist are currently kept in national museums and galleries, as well as in museums and galleries of many foreign countries, in private collections and collections.

Tofig Agababayev is a painter whose works have a national colour, a real Azerbaijani spirit. His works are the result of great creative searches, in each work of Tofig Agababayev one can feel unbreakable rhythm and unity of colours.