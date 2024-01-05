Flu Cases Increase In Italy, Hospitals Overcrowded

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Jan 5 (IANS) In the past week, the number of flu-related intensive-care unit cases in Italy has nearly doubled, leading hospitals being overcrowded, according to a authorities.

The Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (FIASO) has said that the spread of the virus in the country is "extremely worrying", Xinhua news agency reported.

Flu cases are rising as coronavirus cases decline, which is having a greater overall impact on the country's health care system.

"Coronavirus cases are giving way to the flu," said FIASO President Giovanni Migliore.

Meanwhile, the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) said that hospitals in Rome, Milan, and Turin are becoming over-crowded, creating queues in non-emergency situations.

"We are trying to guarantee the service, but we are in a very difficult situation," said Fabio de Laco, president of SIMEU.

He added that an increase in respiratory problems among the elderly is a leading factor behind the increase in flu cases.

--IANS

ksk/