(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Vision Industry Showcases Bold Eyewear Collection







Discover the allure of Philipp Plein's latest eyewear collection and set the stage for a style revolution that embodies rebellion, audacity, and unparalleled elegance.

(L-R) Philipp Plein & Gian Paolo, Co-founder, VISION INDUSTRY

January 04, 2024 - Dubai, UAE: Dare to embody the essence of irreverence and Rock 'n' Roll style? Look no further than the latest Philipp Plein eyewear collection, an audacious fusion of iconic design and sculptured shapes that demands attention!

Introducing 18 new models of sun and prescription glasses meticulously crafted to ignite the spirits of the boldest personalities, each piece is a testament to unparalleled quality, boasting personalized details like hinges and multiple logo versions. Embrace individuality with minute design details - vibrant hues and exclusive patterns for acetate versions, adorned with eye-catching crystals, skulls, chains, and titanium inserts. Each pair stands as a unique masterpiece, representing the epitome of craftsmanship and contemporary flair.



Philipp Plein's collection embodies the perfect blend of rebellion and refinement. Explore the full line at VISION INDUSTRY and redefine fashion standards like never before!



Phillip Plein Collection-

SPP001M

Price- AED 1350



Splurge in the epitome of luxury and style with Philipp Plein's exquisite square-shaped sunglasses. Crafted meticulously from high-quality acetate, these unisex glasses exemplify pure craftsmanship and attention to detail. Elevate your fashion statement with the exclusive design, boasting a perfect fusion of sophistication and trendsetting allure. The bold square shape exudes confidence while offering a timeless appeal. Whether strolling through city streets or lounging under the sun, these sunglasses are a testament to unparalleled elegance.





Phillip Plein Collection-SPP004M

Price- AED 1400



Step into the spotlight with Philipp Plein's SPP004M sunglasses from the latest collection. These pilot-shaped marvels redefine elegance with their acetate finesse. Unleash your style bravado in these unisex glasses, showcasing a fusion of sophistication and trendsetting flair. Crafted to perfection, they embody fashion-forward sensibilities in every detail.

Phillip Plein Collection- SPP028M

Price- AED 2100

Indulge in the epitome of elegance with Philipp Plein's SPP028M sunglasses, a gem in the latest collection crafted for the modern woman. These butterfly-shaped shades redefine sophistication with their unique combo material, blending innovation and style seamlessly. Embrace luxury and finesse, perfect for confident women. Embrace a fashion-forward statement piece designed to elevate every outfit effortlessly. With a full rim frame exuding sophistication, these sunglasses offer UV protection while adding a touch of elegance to your style. Elevate your look with superior build quality and unmatched comfort, ensuring you stand out effortlessly.



Phillip Plein Collection-

SPP092M



Price-

AED 2350

Elevate your style game with the exclusive Philipp Plein SPP092M sunglasses, meticulously crafted to redefine sophistication. Embrace a contemporary allure in the stunning Brown Tortoise Gold Plastic frame adorned with Polyester CR39 Blue lenses. Not just a fashion statement, these shades shield your eyes from harmful UV rays, ensuring you radiate confidence and charm wherever you go.

Phillip Plein Collection- SPP010 Man

Price- AED 2510

A fusion of assertive acetate and iconic metal design. These sunglasses boast a metal-framed front piece adorned with a hexagonal PP logo, exuding sophistication. The sleek metal hinge and side spoilers add an edge to the style. Priced at AED 2510, this collection encapsulates unmatched craftsmanship and refined elegance, setting a new standard in eyewear chic. Elevate your look, make a statement, and embody sophistication with every wear.