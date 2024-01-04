Ukraine Destroys Russia's Strela-10 Air Defense System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern operational zone, Ukraine's defense forces employed HIMARS to destroye Russia's Strela-10 air defense system.
This was reported on Facebook by Special Operations Forces Command that posted the relevant video , reports Ukrinform.
As noted, Russian invaders typically use Strela-10 to observe and destroy aerial targets at low altitudes. Read also:
The system was discovered by drone operators with the SOF 73rd Maritime Center during an aerial reconnaissance missions. Operators spotted a high precision strike by HIMARS that obliterated the platform.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of January 4, Ukrainian defenders destroyed thousands of units of Russian military equipment, including 630 air defense systems and over 6,000 tanks.
