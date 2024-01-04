DP World Posorja Welcomes First Maersk Service Route, Boosting Ecuador's Maritime Connectivity

(MENAFN- 3BL) POSORJA, Ecuador, January 4, 2024 /3BL/ - Earlier this week, DP World in Posorja, Ecuador welcomed the first of three key service routes for Maersk. Maersk recently announced that beginning in January 2024, it would reroute three service routes from the Port of Guayaquil to the deep-water terminal at the Port of Posorja.

The AC2 weekly service – which connects Ecuador with Asia – arrived on January 2, to be followed by ECUMED Ecuador-Mediterranean loop on January 5, and the regional Guayaquil Feeder shuttle on January 7.

The shift to Posorja was largely due to a technical analysis of its efficiency, productivity, and deepwater capabilities. Posorja's draft – which is over 15 meters – enables it to handle ultra-large container ships (ULCS), including those with capacities up to 22,000 TEUs. This allows shipping lines to deploy larger capacity vessels; for example, Maersk's AC2 service includes vessels of 13,000 and 15,000 TEUs capacity.

When it comes to maritime transport, ship size and scale are emerging as indicators of efficiency and sustainability. By virtue of their larger capacities, UCLS' provide fuel efficiency through economies of scale, resulting in less CO2 emissions per container. This development positions the terminal at the Port of Posorja, Ecuador, as a key enabler for maritime trade across Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2022 ranked DP World Posorja as the second most-efficient port in the region of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, and 19th globally.

“Maersk's decision to choose Posorja as a new hub for its operations reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a high level of productivity, with minimal port congestion and cost-effectiveness for our customers. Our ability to guarantee service levels and provide exceptional security has been crucial in cementing this long-standing partnership with Maersk,” said Morten Johansen, chief operating officer, DP World Americas.

With this move, Maersk joins other leading shipping companies such as Hapag-Lloyd and CMA CGM in capitalizing on the strategic advantages offered by DP World Posorja.

- END -

DP WORLD AMERICAS MEDIA CONTACT:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications, North America

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

ABOUT DP WORLD:

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 103,000 employees spanning 75 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.

Follow DP World on Twitter and LinkedIn .