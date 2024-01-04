AI (Sleepless AI), A Game-Fi Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list AI (Sleepless AI) and AIx4 ETF products, an airdropping token for Solana. For all CoinW users, the AI/USDT trading pair and AIx4 ETF products will be officially available for trading on 4th January 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, the AI bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







Revolutionizing Gaming with Emotional Support and AI Narratives

Sleepless AI is a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming platform. At its core, Sleepless AI has set out on a mission to revolutionize the gaming landscape by seamlessly integrating advanced AI and blockchain technologies. The platform aims to provide unparalleled emotional support and immersive gaming experiences through AI companion games. The project, developed by the esteemed Sleepless AI Laboratory team, leverages the expertise of its core team from the paper-folding game industry, with proven success in Web2 products and mature business models.

Key Highlights of Sleepless AI:

13 Female-Oriented Virtual Boyfriend Game (HIM): Sleepless AI introduces HIM, its first Web3 female-oriented virtual boyfriend cultivation game. Combining AI and Crypto technology, HIM creates fully-dimensional virtual boyfriend characters, catering specifically to the gaming preferences of female users.

2 Backing: The project has garnered attention from notable investment institutions, including Binance LABS, FoliusVentures, and ForsightVentures.

3 Utility: Sleepless AI utilizes two tokens – Diamonds for in-game item purchases (available for acquisition through BNB, stablecoins, and $AI), and $AI as the governance token. $AI holders can vote on in-game upgrades and future content, while also enjoying fee-sharing and token discounts.

4: The Sleepless (AI) token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 AI, with an initial circulation of 130,000,000 AI (13% of the total supply) and a mining supply of 70,000,000 AI (7% of the total supply).

5 Impact: With an impressive Twitter following of 82,000, Sleepless AI has become a focal point by combining AIGC and popular gaming genres, breaking new ground in the Web3 space with its unique female-oriented 2D games.

6 Achievements: Sleepless AI's innovative approach, combining AIGC and popular gaming genres, has positioned it as a standout project in the Web3 sector. Its ability to break traditional high-cost structures and achieve stable operation and organic user growth through a freemium model sets it apart from its competitors.

