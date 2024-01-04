Turkey points finger at Western hypocrisy on Ukraine, Gaza war

(MENAFN) In a scathing critique, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the West of hypocrisy, asserting that their contrasting positions on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have eroded their moral standing. Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan addressed a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's recent escalation in Lebanon, and the Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea.



Fidan argued that the West's response to events in Gaza has undermined their reputation and credibility, particularly in the eyes of the international community and the younger generation. He contended that the disparity between the West's stance on Gaza and its position on the Ukraine conflict represents a peak of hypocrisy, making it difficult for them to assert principles, virtue, and morality.



The Turkish foreign minister emphasized the changing geopolitical dynamics in the region, noting that while the United States and other Western nations have provided "unconditional support" to Israel, Russia and China have assumed a different position. Fidan suggested that these inconsistencies in the West's approach could pave the way for a significant geostrategic rupture.



Highlighting Turkey's proactive role, Fidan mentioned the establishment of a 'contact group' by Turkey and several other Muslim countries in the region. The purpose of this group is to coordinate policies on the conflict and actively pursue a peaceful resolution in Gaza. These remarks come on the heels of Ankara's announcement of the arrests of 33 individuals suspected of spying for Israel, accompanied by warrants for 13 more suspected Mossad agents.



As tensions escalate and diplomatic complexities unfold in the Middle East, Fidan's comments underscore a growing discontent with the Western approach to conflicts in the region. The accusations of double standards and the assertion of a potential geostrategic rupture signal a challenging diplomatic landscape, raising questions about the cohesion and effectiveness of Western foreign policies in the face of evolving global dynamics.



