The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Calls For Mutual Respect Between Ethiopia And Somalia

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, has been closely following the tension resulting from signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and the region of Somalia (Somaliland).

The Chairperson calls for calm and mutual respect to de-escalate the simmering tension between the Governments of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia. In this regard, he urges the two countries

to refrain from any action

that unintentionally

may lead to a deterioration of the good relations between the two neighbouring Eastern African countries.

He stresses the imperative to respect unity, territorial integrity and full sovereignty of all African Union member

states including

Federal Republic of Somalia and Federal Democratic republic of Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the Chairperson underscores the importance of adhering to the norms of good neighbourliness to promote and consolidate peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

He urges the two brother countries to engage without delay in a negociation process to settle their differences in the most constructive, peaceful and collaborative manner to consolidate

and deepen their cooperation to serve peace and security in the region.

He reaffirms

that African Union will stand strongly in their side to encourage an African solution to this African new tension.

