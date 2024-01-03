Andros Townsend Signs New Long-Term Contract With Luton Town

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Jan 4 (IANS) Andros Townsend has signed a new long-term contract with Luton Town which will keep the winger at Kenilworth Road for the foreseeable future, the Premier League club said.

Townsend with 13 England caps to his name, originally signed a short-term deal in October having not kicked a ball since March 2022 while on the books at Everton.

He made his debut in October's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, setting up the Hatters' first goal for Chiedozie Ogbene. Having worked his way into the starting XI, the attacker then netted his first goal for the club – the winner – in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in December.

On his new deal, Townsend said:“Obviously I'm delighted; three months ago I thought my career was over. So from going to begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true.

"It's a special, special football club. I think we can really achieve something special this season. It's only half-way done, we've got six months – 19 games – to pull off the unthinkable."

Manager Rob Edwards added: "It's an amazing signing for us. Andros has come into the group with real humility and professionalism. He's shown the whole group what it means to be elite and a top-end pro.

"His fitness levels have been insane, and he's shown more and more his qualities with every game. For us to be able to tie him down to a longer-term contract is a credit to him – he's been through a tough time, and it says a lot about him as a person."

--IANS

bc/