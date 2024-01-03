Iranian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Significance Of Strengthening Cooperation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian stressed the importance of developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to Trend, today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran received Aziz Mansouri, the new Consul General of Iran appointed to Nakhchivan.

During the reception, the Iranian minister drew attention to the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan within the framework of the neighborhood policy and noted the importance of diplomatic representations in the relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the new consul general informed about the new work program of the consulate general of Iran in Nakhchivan.

It should be noted that the new consul general of Iran in Nakhchivan worked in the multilateral finance, trade, energy and transport cooperation department of the MFA.

