Iranian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Significance Of Strengthening Cooperation With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iranian Foreign
Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian stressed the importance of
developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to Trend, today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran
received Aziz Mansouri, the new Consul General of Iran appointed to
Nakhchivan.
During the reception, the Iranian minister drew attention to the
relations between Iran and Azerbaijan within the framework of the
neighborhood policy and noted the importance of diplomatic
representations in the relations between the two countries.
At the meeting, the new consul general informed about the new work
program of the consulate general of Iran in Nakhchivan.
It should be noted that the new consul general of Iran in
Nakhchivan worked in the multilateral finance, trade, energy and
transport cooperation department of the MFA.
