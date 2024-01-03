Msmes Are Transforming UP's Identity, Global Recognition For ODOP Products Needed: CM Yogi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Jan 3 (KNN)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need for global recognition of MSMEs, through grading and issuance of postage stamps for One District One Product (ODOP) items, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a MSME loan distribution event, CM Yogi highlighted the MSME sector's transformative impact on UP's identity, turning it into an 'export hub.'

CM Yogi urged avoiding confinement of ODOP products to coffee table books, advocating the release of postage stamps for each district's products.

“Efforts should be made for this because it will provide us with global recognition. Every district's product should also be graded so that information about good products can be conveyed. Combining it with packaging and technology will get the products global recognition”, CM Yogi asserted.

The ODOP scheme, the minister added, has empowered micro, small, and medium enterprises, offering an alternative to traditional migration for entrepreneurs.

The state's exports surged threefold under the scheme, establishing UP as a significant player with 96 lakh MSME units, CM Yogi said.

At the event, CM Yogi initiated the construction of 'Pledge Parks' and inaugurated common facility centers under the PLEDGE and ODOP schemes. He distributed cheques, tool kits, and e-rickshaw keys, showcasing support for beneficiaries.

Highlighting investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crores in Global Investors Summit 2023, CM Yogi anticipated substantial employment generation for over 1 crore 10 lakh youth.

UP stands as the first state actively supporting the Vocal for Local campaign, reinforcing its commitment to economic self-reliance, he pointed out.

The event witnessed the presence of Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh, and MSME Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

(KNN Bureau)