Investornewsbreaks Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) Announces Participation In Upcoming Biotech Showcase 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs to improve the efficacy and safety for patients suffering from cancer, will be featured at this month's Biotech Showcase 2024. The premier event is slated for Jan. 8–10, 2024, in San Francisco. During the event, Processa CEO George Ng will be presenting a corporate overview, and members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings. Ng's presentation is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. PST on Jan. 8. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website as well.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. By combining Processa's novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and the Processa Regulatory Science Approach as well as experience in defining optimal dosage regimens for FDA approvals, Processa not only will be providing better therapy options to cancer patients but also will increase the probability of FDA approval for its next-generation chemotherapy drugs following an efficient path to approval. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these FDA-approved drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's approach to drug development is based on more than 30 years of drug-development expertise to efficiently design and conduct clinical trials that demonstrate a positive benefit/risk relationship. Using its proven Regulatory Science Approach, the Processa team has experience defining the optimal dosage regimen using the principles of the FDA's Project Optimus Oncology initiative. The advantages of Processa's NGC drugs are expected to include fewer patients experiencing side effects that lead to dose discontinuation; more significant cancer response; and a greater number of patients, in excess of 200,000 for each NGC drug, who will benefit from each NGC drug. Currently under development are three next-generation chemotherapy oncology treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic and other cancers). For more information, visit the company's website at

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

