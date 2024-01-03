Hdata Named To Govtech 100 List, Recognized As Industry Leader

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The innovative RegTech company joins fellow industry leaders on the prestigious Government Technology Magazine list

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Government Technology Magazine selected HData, an innovative RegTech company, for the GovTech 100 list, which features the top 100 companies contributing significantly to the government technology landscape. HData is recognized for simplifying the processes of filing, exploring, and analyzing Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) data. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, HData has revolutionized the management of thousands of pages of data, previously burdensome, manual, and error-prone. The result is a wealth of intelligent insights that empower analysts to perform their roles confidently.

“Being recognized by GovTech 100 as a top innovator in the government technology space further enhances our commitment to transforming how the regulated energy sector works,” said Hudson Hollister, founder and CEO of HData. "Our technology allows energy professionals to quickly and easily gain insights from FERC data, furthering their work and enhancing the sector as a whole."

The GovTech 100 list is an editorially-curated selection informed by influential market experts, government professionals, and investors. HData's recognition underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in providing groundbreaking solutions for the regulated energy industry.

“We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology.“The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, as we saw innovation from the back-office ERPs to the citizen-facing service requests systems. It's also important to remember, the GovTech 100 is a curation of a much larger market with hundreds of companies doing incredible work serving government agencies as their primary customer. We applaud all the companies that have chosen this market as their own.”

HData's GovTech 100 recognition adds to its growing list of accolades; it was recently appointed to the SAP Munich Sustainability and Energy Management Cohort , was recognized as LegalTech's Best Regulatory or Compliance Startup at the 2023 TLTF Summit, and was featured on the Early-Stage LegalTech Generative AI Landscape .

To learn more about HData and its pioneering solutions in the RegTech industry, visit .

About HData

HData is a technology company that makes it easy for anyone in the regulated energy industry to file, explore, and analyze FERC data. Using AI and automation, thousands of pages of data that was previously tedious, manual, and error-prone to manage has been transformed into rich intel that empowers analysts to do their jobs with confidence. HData's groundbreaking Regulatory AI allows users to query fully secured data libraries (including their own private documents) to get quick and accurate answers to their business-critical questions. Visit to learn more.



