The Catholic University Of America Will Serve As A Premiere Sponsor Of The National Eucharistic Congress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donor-provided funds will support this once-in-a-generation opportunity

Washington, D. C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America announced today that it will serve as a premiere sponsor for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress , which will be held July 17-21, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Catholic University will be serving as the largest college or university sponsor of the event.

The University looks forward to having a major presence at the Congress. Supported by donations from friends of the University, the sponsorship will include developing a program of activities specifically for priests and providing two places where Catholic University can engage with attendees at the Congress.

“The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life. It is the greatest expression of our communion as Catholics and is the wellspring from which all the Church's works of charity flow,” said Peter Kilpatrick, president of Catholic University.“And it is my conviction that this University in particular–as the national University of the Catholic Church in the United States–ought to be foremost in answering the bishops' call for a revival of Eucharistic awareness, communion, and devotion.”

The mission of Catholic University is“to discover and impart the truth through excellence in teaching and research, all in service to the Church, the nation and the world.” As such, Kilpatrick said that it is his“deep conviction that the Eucharist is, and ought to be, at the very heart of the University's life, identity, work, and mission.”

The National Eucharistic Revival is not exclusively or primarily about the Eucharistic Congress and related events. At the heart of these efforts is the desire to encounter Jesus Christ anew in the Eucharist, and for this encounter to encourage a life of discipleship and devotion. At the University, Campus Ministry is already increasing the number of opportunities for students to reverently encounter Jesus in the Eucharist.

The University's Celebrate the Eucharist web page provides details on these campus activities that highlight the unique importance of the Eucharist in our campus life. The page will be updated throughout the spring with details about the University's activities at the Congress.

“This is the revival to which our bishops are calling each and every one of us,” Kilpatrick said. He noted that Pope Francis has lent his words of hope and encouragement to this revival, saying:

"It is my hope, then, that the Eucharistic Congress will inspire Catholics throughout the country to discover anew the sense of wonder and awe at the Lord's great gift of himself and to spend time with him in the celeb

CONTACT: Nicole Germain The Catholic University of America 443-540-3121 ...