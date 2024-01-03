Qatardebate Centre To Organise First 'Oasis Of Dialogue' In Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate Centre prepares to hold the first Oasis of Dialogue in the Sultanate of Oman on January 5 in collaboration with Oman Debate Centre, alongside the Omani Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Held at Crowne Plaza Muscat and Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, the five-day forum will bring together 50 young people from GCC states to discuss the question of identity and tourism in the Gulf region through intensive debate sessions.

The event comes within the series of Oasis of Dialogue launched by QatarDebate Centre and represents a new and effective step to upgrade constructive dialogue and productive debate on critical issues that keep up with the current period the Gulf region is witnessing, primarily the topic of identity and tourism traffic.

The forum constitutes a joint platform to build bridges of communication among the Qatari, Omani and Gulf youth in general. It offers them a broad space to listen to decision makers from Qatar and Oman to be further discussed in dialogue sessions that handle a broad range of topics.

The event primarily aims to deepen dialogue among the participating parties to nurture brainstorming and share various perspectives of young people, in addition to strengthening the critical thinking and notions of accepting and respecting the ideas of others through offering the participating voices a horizon to further express and show their opinion, which will squarely be reflected on the public culture of the Gulf youth with their varying age groups, particularly the Omani young people.

The forum also constitutes a flagship symbol in Omani debate, because it offers an opportunity for the young community to discuss the fundamental concepts and the problematic ties laid out by the forum, such as Tourism, sports, entertainment, and cultural tourism in the region. It will also shine a spotlight on a myriad of issues, including identity and tourism in the Gulf region and openness to the world, as well as its impact on the identity of Gulf society.

In addition, the first Oasis of Dialogue is set to address the development of tourism sector and its overlap with other sectors and host major events, given the fact that Gulf region is a winter tourist destination.

The event intends to promote the Gulf culture and identity at the global arena and discuss the impact of hosting a variety of activities on the identity of the Gulf society within the framework of globalization and localization.

On the other hand, sessions will be held with leaders and decision makers within the forum's agenda to provide an atmosphere of dialogue with the participants to lay out their perspectives and impart them to a range of dignitaries and ranking leaders.

Outreach Program Manager at QatarDebate Centre Abdulrahman Al Subaie affirmed that the convention of the first edition of the forum is the outcome of the constructive cooperation with Omani counterpart, pointing out that the event will have a profound and positive impact to broaden debate and dialogue horizons of the Gulf youth.

The forum will yield distinguished thought and ideas that address the issues of identity and tourism in the region, he emphasised, indicating that the valued and analytical outcomes of the forum will be published in a special report after the event wraps up.

He hoped that the events would be followed by another edition in the future to deepen its fundamental role to help young people internalize the essential analytical and scientific tools to promote the Gulf society.

In September, QatarDebate Centre signed a memorandum of understanding with its Omani counterpart to upgrade cooperation and activate dialogue and debate, in addition to bolstering critical thought and sharing cultural and scientific perspectives, such as holding events and tournaments.