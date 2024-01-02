Palestinian Education Ministry Reports 4,156 Students Martyred And 381 Schools Bombarded

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Education said that 4,156 students were martyred and 7,818 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on October 7.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry said that since the beginning of the aggression, the number of students martyred in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 4,119 martyrs, with 7,536 others injured, whereas in the West Bank, 37 students were martyred and 282 others were injured, with 85 others arrested.

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli aggression on Gaza continues for 88th day

The Ministry added that in the Gaza Strip, 221 teachers and administrators were martyred, and 703 others were injured, whilst in the West Bank five were injured, and more than 71 were arrested.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education indicated that 278 public school and 65 others affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were bombarded and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, leading to 83 of them being severely damaged and 7 completely destroyed, in addition to 38 schools in the West Bank being stormed and vandalized.

It said that the Israeli targeting of schools affected 90 percent of public schools and education buildings, which were subjected to direct and indirect damages, with 29 percent of school buildings becoming non-operational anymore due to getting either totally destroyed or severely damaged, adding that 133 public schools being used as shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.