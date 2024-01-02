Al-Burhan Accuses RSF Of War Crimes, Demands Their Exit From Sudanese Cities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Chairperson of the Sovereignty Council and the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the only way to stop the war in his country was the exit of rebel militias from all Sudanese cities, referring to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He said this in his speech on the occasion of the celebration of the sixty-eighth anniversary of Sudan's independence.

He said that the way to stop the war was the exit of the rebel militia from the Jazeera state and from the rest of the Sudanese cities, as agreed in the Jeddah declaration, with the return of all the loot from the money and property of citizens and government vehicles and the evacuation of citizens' homes and government headquarters.

“Any ceasefire that does not guarantee what has been mentioned will not be of value, as the Sudanese people will not accept to live among these murderers and criminals and those who supported them,” he added.

“The militia and mercenaries of RSF have been continuing to destroy the state's infrastructure, kill citizens, plunder their money, occupy their homes, violate their rights and displace them from their villages and their native places. This is with the support of some countries in the region and the world under false pretenses, despite the proven commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity by the testimony of the countries of the world and international organizations,” he said.

He sent a message to the countries that receive these murderers to stop their interference in the affairs of Sudan because any facilities provided to the leadership of the rebel group are considered a partnership in the killing and destruction of the Sudanese people.

For his part, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo“Hemedti”, commander of the RSF in Sudan, said that the war with the army“will end soon”.

He stressed in a speech recorded on the occasion of the sixty-eighth anniversary of Sudan's independence, that the RSF“do not intend to be an alternative to the Sudanese army, we do not want to, and we want to establish a new and professional army.

Hemedti called on the Sudanese army to“publicly acknowledge the loss of the war and stop fighting,” adding that“the Sudanese army should prepare to end the war and start a political process.

The commander of the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 15, expressed his adherence to civilian rule, and the establishment of Sudan on fair grounds.

“The transition in Sudan must be democratic and sustainable, and we do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past,” he added.

He also called on the Sudanese democratic civil forces to“take serious steps to start a dialogue to end the war and form a new government.

Hemedti pointed out that there were widespread violations in Al-Jazeera state during the war with the Sudanese army, and pledged to hold the perpetrators of these violations accountable, but denied their connection with the RSF.

In turn, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Monday, about the serious violations carried out by the RSF in the island state, calling on the international community to take a unified position against the militia.

It also stressed the need for the RSF to commit to an unconditional ceasefire for all military operations and exit from all villages and cities, not to be rewarded for their terrorist crimes and egregious violations of international humanitarian law, and to adhere to the principle of preventing impunity.